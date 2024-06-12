We’ll prioritise human capital development – Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said his second term tenure is office would prioritises on human capital development through economic empowerment, especially of our teeming youth.

Accordingly, Security is also on our priority list pledged to continue efforts towards collaborating with and support security agencies to rid the State of crime and criminal elements.

The governor stated this in his goodwill messages to mark this year 2024 Democracy Day, Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to the statement: “It is my pleasure to address you today on the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day to mark the 25th anniversary of the return of our great country, Nigeria to democratic rule. We give praise to the Almighty Allah (SWT) for sparing our lives to witness yet another Democracy Day.

“That we are today celebrating the 25th Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria. There is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed. It is now one year since I was re-elected to serve the good people of Bauchi State for another four years. My re-election is a testimony of the confidence reposed in our Administration by the good people of Bauchi State.

“With all sense of humility, I want to state that during our first term, we performed creditably in various spheres of human endeavour, ranging from construction of roads in both urban and rural areas, construction and rehabilitation of schools and health facilities, water supply, supply of agricultural inputs and machineries, human capital development through economic empowerment, among many other initiatives. I want to assure you that we will not only sustain the tempo during our second tenure but will strive to improve upon our performance.

“The various projects we executed during our first term were in line with “My Bauchi Project,” a blueprint we had developed even before our election in 2019. In order to improve on our performance during our first term, a technical committee was constituted to review the blueprint with a view to assessing the level of delivery of dividends of democracy and recommend how to address any grey areas and the way forward.

“With the review of the blueprint, our second tenure is witnessing aggressive execution of life touching projects across the State. While completing all ongoing projects, new ones have been embarked upon. Infrastructural development in the areas of road construction, construction and rehabilitation of educational and health facilities, water supply, agricultural inputs and machineries would continue to receive the desired attention.

“Like most other States, Bauchi State Government depends almost entirely on funds from the Federation Account as its source of revenue. Due to uncertainty in the global oil market, there is the need for us to look inwards to diversify our economy. This will entail boosting agriculture through provision of adequate inputs, encouragement of farm mechanization and deployment of extension workers to guide our farmers for improved crop production and animal husbandry.

The solid minerals and tourism sectors would also be given the priority they deserve. Government would also continue to provide enabling environment to facilitate the ease of doing business for the establishment of new commercial enterprises and improve the existing ones. Small and medium enterprises would also be supported to thrive.

“Let me, at this juncture, reiterate the commitment of my Administration to accountability and transparency in governance. The resources at our disposal would continue to be judiciously used for the common good of the people of the State. We would continue to ensure value for money for the projects that would be executed. To this end, the resources we have would be deployed for maximal effect on the socio-economic development of the State. We cannot afford to embark on projects that have little or no effect on the wellbeing of the generality of the people of the State.

“The current economic hardship being experienced occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy is a national problem that has been receiving the attention of both the Federal and state Governments. Accordingly, the Bauchi State Government in collaboration with relevant Federal Government Agencies have been taking appropriate measures by providing palliatives in form of food and non food items to bring succor to the people. We will continue to work hard to bring the hardship to an end. I would like to appeal for your continued understanding and cooperation as we strive to salvage the situation.

“In the spirit of participatory democracy, inclusiveness would continue to be the hallmark of our Administration. We would carry along the various segments of the State to give them a sense of belonging. Inputs for good governance of the State would be welcomed from individuals and organizations through appropriate channels. We consider each and every one resident in the State a stakeholder. As stakeholders therefore you have roles to play either as individuals or groups, in the socio-economic development of our dear State.

“In conclusion, I would like to state that the trust and confidence you have reposed in us would not be taken for granted. We have re-strategized to faithfully justify the confidence by providing more dividends of democracy across the State. I humbly appeal for your continued support, cooperation and understanding as we strive to make Bauchi State a place that we will all be proud of.

“Finally, I wish you a happy Democracy Day.

12. Long Live Bauchi State.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.