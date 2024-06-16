In Anambra, Two Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested for Robbing, Raping of Married Woman

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly raping a married woman at gunpoint

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

He also revealed that the suspects also raped the friend of their first victim beyond recognition, and further robbed them of their belongings, all at gunpoint.

The statement read: “In the early hours of 15/6/2024 Police Operatives attached to Abagana division arrested two serial offenders wanted on a case of alleged rape and armed robbery, recover two locally made double barrel guns, one locally-made single barrel gun, six live cartridges, and one Q-Link motorcycle.

“The suspects are Chukwuma Diji ‘M’ AKA Sympathy or Chi-boy aged 35years of Obinagu Umudun Village, Abagana, and Micheal Edochie ‘M’ AKA Mikel aged 31years of Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana sometime last year 2023, allegedly raped married woman at Obinagu Abagana and fled the Community when Security Operatives attempted to arrest them.

“Also, on 6/6/2024, the suspects broke into an apartment belonging to a young lady and raped her and her friend at gunpoint. The criminals later forced one of the victims to transfer money to his account after they took turns of sex with them. Chukwuma and Micheal both confessed to the crime.”

Continuing, he said: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a Comprehensive look to get justice for the victims of the alleged crime.

“The suspects are to be arraigned in court after the investigation is concluded.”