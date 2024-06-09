 Imo State House Of Assembly Harbors Highest Number Of Illiterates Members - Ohanaeze Reveals

The National President of Ohaneze Youth Council World wide, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka has described the Members of Imo State House of Assembly 10 (Section) as men bereaved of the knowledge of the constitutional provisions.

Igboayaka said that it’s a gross incompetent to use the platform to enforce law breakers and described the Members as illiterate people.

In his words “I saw with shock a letter of Summon written by IMO State House assembly over a publication made by WATCH DOG NEWSPAPERS on how Orlu State constituency palliative was diverted by the house of assembly member Mr. Ikenna Ihezuo.

“Imo State Hope of assembly is a mere college of bunch of Illiterates & Hungry Political elements and shenanigans. The political Alleluia boys of Gov. Hope Uzodimma. They are using Honorable State House of Assembly of Imo State to threaten freedom of Speech. It’s illegal and demonstration of illiteracy and lack of proper Political Education for Imo state house of assembly to summon the publisher of WATCH DOG NEWSPAPERS over a publication on diversion of palliative made for Orlu State constituency by the house member”

“If Mr. Ikenna Ihezuo feels defamation of character, he should approach the court of competent jurisdiction not house of assembly”.

“They were elected for the oversight function of legislature, making laws. They lack the jurisdiction to punish law offenders or law breakers”.

‘Anyway Imo State House of Assembly members are all market women trading for their belly’.

“I advised the publisher of WATCH DOG NEWSPAPERS to neglect the ignorant of Imo State House assembly members and move on”.