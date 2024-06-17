8.4 C
New York
Monday, June 17, 2024
Gunrunner Arrested with 375 Cartridges in Anambra

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A notorious gunrunner, Mr. Felix Owaya, was, over the weekend, apprehended by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, the 48-year-old suspect hails from a community in Ika south Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer further revealed that a total of three hundred and seventy-five (375) live cartridges were recovered from the suspect, who, in turn, claimed that he was sent on the mission by one Mr Charles Ogboma.

The statement read in parts: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was sent by one Mr. Charles Ogboma to a man he is yet to mention to collect the ammunition. Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while commending Police Officers, who made the recovery for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose, also directs all personnel in the Command to sustain the tempo of crime detection prevention in service of the people of the State.”

