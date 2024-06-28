Oil Communities Protest In Imo, Storm Govt House – Owerri, Accuse Ex- Minister, SOLAD, Of Bad Leadership

Hundreds of protesters from Ohaji/ Egbema, tuesday, June 25, 2024, stormed Government House Owerri and blocked the entrance of the seat of government, accusing their son and former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah and the current Sole Administrator ( SOLAD), of the local government, Hon. Onyeaju Princewill of bad leadership and allegedly taking actions that were capable of breaching the peace of the area.

The protesters wondered why barely two weeks from the date Hon. Onyeaju Princewill was inaugurated as the Sole Administrator of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, his administration has been mered with protests over alleged bad leadership, alleging that he has been acting the script of the former Speaker.

According to the protesters, just on Monday, June 24 , various communities in Ohaji/Egbema were thrown into panic as a result of harassment and sporadic shooting from hidden valley immediately the SOLAD made a radio announcement changing the leadership of the various communities’ Town Unions in the local government just to accommodate his own choices.

The SOLAD had announced Caretaker committees to take over the leadership of the town Unions in the eight communities of Ohaji/Egbema and leaving other fourteen autonomous communities untouched, raising questions on his intentions, with the protesters alleging that the change of Community Town Unions’ leadership was targeted at the oil producing communities, including Awarra Autonomous Community, which conducted her Town Union election on the 27th of March and the inauguration taking place on the 31st of March,2024, under the supervision of the community’s traditional ruler, while Obile community, also a victim of the announcement, inaugurated her own Town Union leadership on the 9th of April,all in 2024.

It was disclosed that Ochia And Assa autonomous communities, respectively, had officially communicated to the Local Government for its forthcoming Town Union elections and only to be ambushed by the SOLAD with radio announcement of Town Union Caretaker Committee.

So, protesters from the boiling communities of Ohaji/Egbema stormed Imo State Government House on demonstration to register their dissatisfaction with what they described as bad leadership styles of the newly appointed SOLAD, whom they accused on unleashing measures to fuel crisis in communities in the area.

They said those behind this problem do not love Governor Uzodimma and his government, otherwise, they would not have embarked on actions that would provoke the people warranting them to protest.

The protesters who were received at the government House by the Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie said that, their protest was to expose the ugly happenings in Ohaji/Egbema LGA caused by the SOLAD, alleging that his actions were capable of throwing their communities back to restiveness.

They unequivocally told Imo State Government how ready they are to resist the alleged intimidation from the Ohaji/Egbema SOLAD.

According to the joint protest letter from Awarra, Ochia, Assa and Obile autonomous communities, signed by Mr. Lucky Onyiri who is the President General of Awarra autonomous Community, Mr. Obido Ndubuisi who is the President General of Obile community, Ifurueze Victor from Assa, Obinna Opara of Ochia and other leaders from the communities and submitted to the State Government with title “unlawful announcement of caretaker committees in our communities”.

Part of the letter reads, “WE are here to protest the unwarranted radio announcement made on the 24th June, 2024 by the Sole Administrator of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Hon. Onyeaju Prncewill in respect of the aforementioned subject matter.”

“We wish to unequivocally state that ascension to the office of the President Generals of our communities is by election and at no time was Mr. Saturday Ezekwe whom he announced for Awarra and Mr. Uche Ogbonna Festus whom he announced for Obile Elected as the President Generals of the Town Union, respectively.”

“Awarra Autonomous Community conducted its Town Union election on the 27th of March,2024 and inaugurated on the 31st of March,2024. Obile Town Union was elected and inaugurated on 9th of April and Ochia and Assa autonomous communities have inaugurated its electoral committees and communicated to the SOLAD. Prior to the election of Obile and Awarra, respectively, the Imo State Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government headquarters Mmahu and Umuagwo-Ohaji police division were duly notified and observers sent to monitor the elections and its processes.”

“The election of Awarra Autonomous community produced Mr. Lucky Onyiri as President General and other Executive members. While Obile Town Union election produced Mr. Obido Ndubuisi Paschal as President General of Obile and other executive members. The executive members, respectively, were inaugurated and presented to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, respectively, and have since been carrying out their duties long before the appointment of the Sole Administrator. The tenure of Awarra Autonomous Community Town Union is three years and this current administration of Town Union has not expired.

The tenure of Obile Town Union lasts for four years and still serving. While Ochia and Assa communities are seriously planning for their Town Union elections.”

“We are urging His Excellency to remove Ohaji/Egbema SOLAD for the interest of our dear State.

Ohaji/Egbema SOLAD is bent on causing problems in Ohaji/Egbema communities”.

Addressing the protesters, Barr. Anyaehie commended them for their peaceful demonstration, charged them to remain law abiding citizens and assured them that the government will address their worries.