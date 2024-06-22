Ex President Obasanjo Visits Imo State Fourth Time In Uzodimma’s Administration, Commission Owerri Central Market Demolished By Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said the proposed Owerri Central Market to be sited along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, when realized, will be a source of blessing to Imo State and Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma made the remark on Friday at the ground breaking ceremony of the market project at the site

He regretted that the construction of the Owerri Central Market had been stalled due to challenges which include balkanization of the land.

The Governor disclosed that his administration, set up a Commission of Inquiry which recovered the land, promising that the government will play its role not to betray the confidence of those who are coming to invest in the project.

The governor further disclosed that the project is a Foreign Direct Investment, as the investors are coming with money from outside Nigeria to invest in it.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of government and people of Imo State to provide enabling environment for the investors.

“Consequent upon that, all illegal construction that will stand as obstruction to this project will be removed”.

He thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for having the interest of the country at heart and for the support he has continued to show to Imo State, through successive governments.

While appreciating Imo people who trooped out en masse to show their appreciation, joy, support and solidarity for the project, the governor urged the Chief Promoter of the project, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, to remain resolute, as the state government will support him. “We will encourage you to climb. Don’t be afraid, we will support you”.

Earlier, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said with the assurances of the governor, the team can go out with full force to look for investors who will bring money for the development, with full assurance that the money will be recouped through profit from the investment.

He said the project was well planned by project preparatory committee of international standard, disclosing that the cyentral Market has been planned in a way that when completed, it will attract business men and women from across the country and beyond, as there will be; facilities, variety, opportunity, prosperity, security, among others.

“So whoever wants to come will have a sense of participation, belonging and security. It will be opportunity to create jobs, wealth, harmony, unity and development for Imo State and Nigeria at large.

Obasanjo described Owerri as the Eastern Heartland and went down memory lane to recall how Nigerian troupes, under his command needed to conquer Owerri, to conclusively bring the civil war which he said was necessary to unite the country, to a conclusive end.