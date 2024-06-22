8.4 C
Road Accident: Three Die In Imo Airport Road

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Three persons have been reported dead after a Toyota Camry driver collided with a motorcyclist carrying a woman along Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport road on Friday.

Our gathered that the Camry driver ran over the motorcyclist piercing his brain and also leaving the woman dead.

An eyewitness spoke to our correspondent, said the incident happened near the airport junction the driver of the Toyota Camry suddenly lost control and incurred a head-on collision with the motorcyclist whose brain was shattered.

“The accident happened near airport junction and all of the victims including the driver of the Toyota Camry died. The car driver lost control and collided with the motorcyclist who was carrying a woman from the junction. It was terrible. The man’s brain was shattered because the car ran over him.”

But an airport driver who also spoke to our correspondent said the motorcyclist and his passenger (woman) were confirmed dead at the spot while the Camry driver was immediately rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

As at the time of filing this report, the Imo state Spokesman of Federal Roads Safety Corps FRSC, Mr. Egejuru’s number wasn’t reachable.

