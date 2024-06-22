Imo State Online Newspaper Publishers Association Commends Gov. Uzodimma Over Opuruozor’s Appointment

A Prominent media group in Imo State Identified as Imo Online Newspaper Publishers Association have Congratulated Honourable Collins Opuruozor on his new appointment as Special Adviser, Electronic and Creative Media to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

This is contained in a Congratulatory Message jointly signed by the publicity Secretary, Joshua Chibuzom and the Ag Imo State Chairman, Amb. Anselem Anokwute, made available to newsmen on Friday.

The group Lauded, governor Hope Uzodimma for finding some media experts worthy to serve Imo people in his shared prosperity administration.

Their Press statement described Opuruozor’s recent appointment as well deserved one.

“We have confidence that Collins Opuruozor would make remarkable impacts on the new assignments going by his prowess and enviable track records of performance.” They group revealed.

Their statement partly read;

“This is a great recognition of hard work and a testament to your uncommon feat as a media Expert with excellent track records.

“We are not in doubt that you will deliver on this new assignment in Imo State government by collaborations with other appointees to make governors achievement known to the people through the media going by your experience and antecedents.

“We therefore express confidence in your capacity to perform creditably considering your wealth of experience and track records of past performances.

“We members of Imo State online Newspaper Publishers Association are wishing you more success in your new position and promise to offer you harmonious working relationship to enable you succeed .

Congratulations to you our Noble colleague “