EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested in a sting operation carried out at Whimpey, Ada George area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Their arrest followed credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities and several days of the Commission’s surveillance within the areas.

Arrested with them are four cars, diverse brands of phones and laptop computers containing fraudulent documents.

They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.