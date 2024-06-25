Commissioner Reiterates Commitment in Partnering the Nigerian Army For Effective Security, Service Delivery

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security, Prince Etta Uka Ude has reiterated his commitment in partnering with the Nigerian Army for effective Security Service delivery in Ebonyi State.

The Hon. Commissioner declared this Monday, in his office at Old Government House, Abakaliki during a courtesy visit to him by the newly posted Nigerian Army Commanding Officer (SWOB) of Nkwagu Cantonment, Ebonyi State.

Prince Etta Uka Ude appreciated him for the visit, saying that it’s very necessary for the Ministry and the Command to have synergy in line with other security agencies to ensure that security issues in the State are tackled.

The State Security Boss noted that Ebonyi State having a very remarkable achievements in the area of Security was as a result of the team spirit that exists between the Ministry and other security agencies in the State. He therefore solicited for the new Commanding Officer to give the Ministry the same hand of fellowship which his predecessor gave to the Ministry that made them work as a team or even more for effective and efficient delivery of security services in the State.

Speaking earlier, the New Army Commanding Officer (SWOB), Lt. Col. Akinwale Arogundebe of Nkwagu Cantonment, Ebonyi State, said that the visit was to familiarize with the Ministry and consolidate on the existing synergy between the Command and the Ministry of Internal Security.

He therefore, requested for the support of the State Government through the Ministry for the Command to enable them discharge their duties in the State effectively.

In his vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security, Barr. Otta Ogbonnaya on behalf of the Management of the Ministry thanked the Commander and his team for deeming it necessary to make the visit to the Ministry, saying that it shows the Commanding Officer’s preparedness to work and make good impact in the State.

He however, pledged the Ministry’s support to the Command.