2 Boys Hawking During School Hours Awarded Scholarship By Gov. Nwifuru

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

2 boys hawking toothpaste and other items during school hours have been awarded scholarship by Ebonyi state

Governor Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru

The boys, Nwankwo ThankGod and Igwe Emmanuel both from Ezza North local government area of the state were sited hawking in Abakaliki metropolis, by the Governor during school hours to raise their school fees.

Nwifuru who was going for projects inspection alongside the state Commissioner for Works, Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam on sighting the young boys, stopped to enquire from them why they were not in school at that time.

They told the Governor they had to raise money for their school fees and other requirements, as their parents could not afford the fees.

The governor while promising to take up responsibility for their education,

directed the Commissioner for Works to visit their school, Frontrunners Academy, Oriuzo, Ezza North LGA, clear their school fees and other education requirements from Senior Secondary school till the end of their O’ level.

Presenting the children school fees to the Principal of the School on behalf of the boys, the Commissioner said the gesture was in line with the Governor’s welfarism and humanitarian policy which is anchored on his People’s Charter of Needs mantra.

He commended the governor for his continued support to the vulnerable and indigent children who are willing to acquire formal education but handicapped due to lack of funds and support.

“We are here to fulfill the promise made to them by the governor. Last week, while the Governor was inspecting some projects within Abakaliki he saw them selling toothpaste and other consumables. We asked them if they wanted to go back to school, both of them said yes.

“At that point His Excellency directed me to make sure I send them back to school and that’s what am here to do. We give thanks to God and we give thanks to our governor who is always looking out for the well being of others. It’s not the matter of where you come from, so today I’m glad that these children are back to school.

“The money we are giving to them is for their school fees till they graduate and after then we will still take up again ”

Responding, Nwankwo ThankGod and Igwe Emmanuel who were overwhelmed with joy, thanked the Governor and Commissioner for Works for the gesture and promised to be of good behavior while making the Governor and their parents proud.

Also speaking, parents of the children who are peasant farmers, thanked the Governor and wife for remembering them and prayed God to continue to protect them in the service of the state.