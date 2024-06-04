8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Soludo Offers Bianca Ojukwu Another Appointment

Politics

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has offered a new appointment to Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the late Biafran Warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The new appointment to Amb. Ojukwu as a member of the Governing Council for the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, was announced on Tuesday, June 4, in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to him, the new Governing Council would be headed by former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman.

Other members of the Council, according to him, also include Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, and H.R.H, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume of Omor.

READ ALSO  Tinubu Has Put Smiles on the Faces of Nigerians — Anambra APC Chieftain Claims, Says Nigerians, the Architect of Their Problems

“The new Council, assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity and strategic leadership, will provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university,” the Press Secretary added.

Recall that Governor Soludo, in April 2022, also appointed Amb. Ojukwu as the Secretary of the Truth, Justice and Peace Committee, also headed by Prof. Odinkalu.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why I won’t apologize to Isiagu community leaders for defrauding me in land scam – By Prof Emeka Nwabueze
Next article
EFCC Arraigns Two for Alleged Currency Racketeering in Enugu

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Tension As Soldiers Force Sen. Abaribe Out Of His SUV in Abia State

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports