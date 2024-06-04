Breaking: Soludo Offers Bianca Ojukwu Another Appointment

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has offered a new appointment to Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the late Biafran Warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The new appointment to Amb. Ojukwu as a member of the Governing Council for the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, was announced on Tuesday, June 4, in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to him, the new Governing Council would be headed by former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman.

Other members of the Council, according to him, also include Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, and H.R.H, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume of Omor.

“The new Council, assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity and strategic leadership, will provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university,” the Press Secretary added.

Recall that Governor Soludo, in April 2022, also appointed Amb. Ojukwu as the Secretary of the Truth, Justice and Peace Committee, also headed by Prof. Odinkalu.