National
BREAKING: Fire Engulfs Christ Embassy Lagos headquarters

The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, reportedly caught fire on Sunday morning.

This was revealed in multiple videos from the scene shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were also said to be at the scene in an effort to salvage the situation.

Sharing a video from the location, a user tweeting as @Chief_Augustin1 on X wrote: “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire.

“Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

