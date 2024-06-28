BIPC, Taskforce on Illegal Levies to Halt Arbitrary Market Prices in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC), Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, has sought for partnership with the Taskforce on Illegal Levies to halt arbitrary market prices in Benue State.

Asemakaha made the request when he received, on courtesy, members of the Benue State Taskforce on Prohibition of Illegal Levies in his office in Makurdi.

The MD said the need for collaborative efforts to address the issue of exorbitant prices in markets across the state, citing instances where products are relatively cheaper in other states, such as Nasarawa, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja, which is even the nation’s capital, than in Benue State.

According to Asemakaha, BIPC is committed to supporting local businesses and promoting economic growth, but lamented, however, that arbitrary market prices are hindering the collective growth of the state.

“We believe that partnering with the Taskforce on Illegal Levies will enable us to address this issue effectively and ensure that market prices are fair and reasonable,” Asemakaha stated.

Hon. Terver Gbenda, Leader of the Taskforce and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Youth Organisation and Illegal Levies, expressed readiness for the partnership, acknowledging the critical role of private sector investment in driving economic development.

Hon. Gbenda commended the Managing Director for his initiatives in creating viable businesses such as bread, water, and fertiliser and expressed willingness to work with BiPC to tackle arbitrary market prices.

While appreciating the Governor’s Aide and his team, Head of Corporate Communication and Information Technology Unit, Mrs. Joyce Isiaku, appreciated the taskforce for ending illegal levies in the state.

She noted that the partnership will further create a framework for fair market prices and promote economic growth and prosperity in Benue State.