Rights groups hails PSC over promotion of CSP Garba, Onitsha DPO to ACP

By Chuks Eke

The recent promotion of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO incharge of the Central Police Station, CPS, Onitsha, Anambra state, Rabiu Garba from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP has attracted negative reactions from human rights groups.

Garba is among the three CSPs from Anambra state and 51 from all parts of the country who were recently promoted from the rank of CSP to ACP by the Police Service Commission, PSC.

The reactions are coming mainly from human rights groups, including the Campaign for Democracy, CD and the Human Rights and Liberty Access and Peace Defendants Foundation, HURIDE.

In his his reaction, Comrade Elene Nnadi, Anambra state Chairman of CD described Garba as a man of the people who knows his onions when it comes to the discharge of his duties as a police officer.

Also Dede Uzor A. Uzor, Executive Director of HURIDE, in his own reaction, expressed optimism that based on the positive foot prints he left in Anambra for about 10 years of his sojourn in the state, Garba would definitely come back to Anambra on a second missionary journey but in a higher capacity as Commissioner of Police, CP.

Uzor maintained that Garba has made meaningful impacts on the lives of many people as well as promoted unity among the masses at Fegge Police Division and CPS all in the commercial city of Onitdha where he served as DPO.

Nnadi also described Garba as a blessed, transparent, accessible, hardworking officer who does not trample upon peoples rights and privileges, adding that his picture of towing the line of law and respect for peoples fundamental rights, endeared him very close to the people.

Urging the PSC to post him within Anambra state to continue with his good works, CD therefore urged Garba not to allow his new rank to swell his head and tarnished his reverted reputation.

