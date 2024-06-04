Anambra APC chieftain, Paul Chukwuma celebrates Tinubu’s first anniversary *says he’s focussed, determined

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra-born frontline All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftain Chief Paul Chukwuma has joined all the people of goodwill in the world,especially Nigerians to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office as the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces.

He saw the past one year as “very fruitful and revealing, because of the giant steps you have taken to ensure that Nigeria takes her pride of place in the comity of progressive countries in the world.

” Though the period has been challenging, your steps and policies, I must say have been laden with responsibilities and responsiveness.

“Because never in the history of Nigeria has the opinions of Nigerians been taken into consideration in decision making more than presently.

“Mr President, you have demonstrated that indeed you are a true thoroughbred democrat.

You have so far come up with hard decisions geared towards redirecting the thinking, philosophy and disposition of all citizens especially the youth and future leaders.

“Your careful and painstaking selection of your team which reflected a national spread is indeed a new order in our polity, today no part of the country can boldly and truly lay any claim to marginalization.

For the first time in Nigeria, the National Assembly is allowed to be truly independent without any undue pressure from the Presidency. I sincerely say kudos, Mr President.

Nigerians will not forget in a hurry how your administration in just one year of existence has won major battle/breakthrough against seeming intractable insecurity in parts of the country. One will not forget in a hurry how the Bokoharam insurgents have taken over a section of the country, but under your watch as the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, the narrative has changed for the better.

Other parts of the country where insecurity induced tension was the order of the day are now breathing sigh of relief and fresh air.

The battle to put the most populous nation in Africa fully back on her feet is not going unnoticed, never has local production of goods and services as well as consumption of same been encouraged in recent time than now.

Your Excellency, the appeal you made to the foreign investors and friendly countries to make our beloved nation, an investment destination point is noticeably yielding positive dividends.

“In just one year, you have positively impacted all sectors of the economy making Nigeria a beloved country for the citizens and friends of Nigeria are proud of.

We can with all confidence say that under your watch, we now have a country where Justice, equality and Fairness reign.

Congratulations, Mr President!