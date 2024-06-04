Soludo flags off digital membership registration in APGA

*goes nationwide next week

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)who is also the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has flagged off the digital membership registration process of the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa who squeeled on the digitization plan few weeks ago had at the weekend during a media chat marking his first year in office hinted about the flag off.

According to the Chairman, that APGA under his leadership, has become the first political party In Nigeria to implement the complete digitization of its membership database.

Hear him, “Starting from June Ist, 2024, we are launching a state-of-the-art the-art mobile app for digital registration and introducing digital membership cards with an array of features.

“This pioneering initiative has revolutionized the way we engage with our members, making registration seamless, enhancing communication, and providing real-time updates. Our digital membership cards offer numerous benefits, including a unique member ID, access to exclusive content, event notifications, and more”.

The governor and his family took their turns as the first to captured.

The process excited members of the party and executives, including the National Publicity Secretary Mr Ejimofor Opara.

In his reaction on the new innovation, Mr Opara said the process marks the beginning of the digital membership revalidation, and registration process for party members.

“This process is fully digital and will be the first of its kind in the history of political party membership in the entire country.

“In the coming days, the registration will go on simultaneously across various designated centres in all the political wards in the country.”