Again, Bus Driver Defiles Another Underaged Child in Anambra, Claims His Wife Is Late

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 51-year-old commercial bus driver, Mr. Unegbu John Chika, is currently in the police net for defiling a 14-year-old girl in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming barely two days after the state government also arrested a retired principal for defiling some young boys, and also arrested another 64-year-old man for defiling a 7-year-old girl in the State.

Confirming the latest arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, June 29, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the Media Aide to the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare said the suspect confessed to the crime and also claimed that part of his reason was that his wife is late.

According to Ikeanyionwu, the suspect who would always warn the little girl not to tell anyone after each round. She, however, said his arrest was facilitated by an observant whistleblower, who provided a tip-off that led attracted the intervention of the state, thereby leading to the arrest.

She said: “Interviewing the suspect, John, a Transporter who plys the Ekwulobia – Oko route, he accepted to defiling the girl and pleaded for pardon saying that he was tempted by the devil.

“The 51 year old suspect resident at Isiaku Isuofia but hails from Owerri, Imo State, also said that the act was due to the death of his wife and a mistake which he regrets deeply.

“Meanwhile, the survivor, 14-year old, said she started living with the man in 2018 when she was 8 years old, and shortly after, in 2019, he started defiling her.

“The 14-year-old survivor revealed that he usually has his way during weekends and holiday periods and that he became more at ease with the act after the death of his wife.

“On why she never told anyone, she explained that the suspect after each act tells her to keep it a secret, and ever since then, she’s kept it that way till help came.”

Continuing the P.R.O said: “Speaking immediately after interviewing the suspect, Hon. Ify Obinabo thanked the Isuofia People’s Assembly leadership for their prompt response in apprehending the suspect before her arrival, and stated that defilement and rape crimes are not tolerated in the state.

“Obinabo went on to urge citizens of the state to be on the lookout for any suspicious act, movement or otherwise and report to the appropriate authority, assuring that the Soludo-led APGA government would not hesitate to take action.”

Ikeanyionwu further revealed that the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation, and would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka on Wednesday, while the victim would undergo medical examination.