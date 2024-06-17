Ebonyi Assembly Enacts 16 Bills into Law

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi state House of Assembly speaker, Rt. Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa said that the 7th Assembly has enacted Sixteen(16) Laws.

Hon. Odunwa on Thursday, announced the enactment of 16 Laws by the House, during the event marking successful one year in office of the State 7th Assembly.

Giving account of stewardship for the past 1 year in office, the Hon. Speaker revealed that the 7th Assembly diligently screened and confirmed qualified nominees for appointment into various positions as actors of State Government in the present administration. And as well collaborated the Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO, the Pet- Project of the wife to the Governor, Chief Mrs Mary- Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru to register minimum of hundred indigent persons into the State Health Insurance Scheme for free access to healthcare service delivery.

Speaker Odunwa who expressed gratitude to the Governor for showing interest in the State Assembly’s welfare, congratulated him for the successful completion of his first one year in office as the 4th Executive Governor of Ebonyi State and his monumental achievements which Odunwa affirmed has placed the State on the global map in the areas of Education, Health, Modern Agriculture, Industrialization, Human Empowerment, Infrastructure, welfare Packages for Ebonyi workers and above all his intentional and deliberate effort in uniting all Citizens of the State which has engendered the robust peace and unity inherent across the 13 LGAs of the State.

Speaking further, the Speaker while attributing the successful one year in office to the mercy of God, he stated that the Assembly will continue to aid the administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru by giving accelerated passage to his Executive Bills, to continue to make laws that will impact positively on Ebonyi People, enhance their economic prosperity and Peaceful coexistence, “he added.