8.4 C
New York
Monday, June 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

2027: No plans to dump Peter Obi – LP

Politics
2027: No plans to dump Peter Obi – LP
Peter Obi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Labour Party Directorate on Mobilization and Integration has denied any plan to dump Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

The Directorate was reacting to the story on the social media which said that they had reconciled with the Apapa-led faction of the party where they agreed to field another candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

The rebuttal was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the Directorate, Marcel Ngogbehei, the Deputy Director Media and Communications, Aju Elumelu and the Deputy Director, Strategic Engagement, Sheikh Rufai Al-Saddiq.

Ngogbehei acknowledged that there are efforts to reconcile aggrieved groups in the party, but no agreement had been reached ahead of the 2027 election with the groups.

“The Leadership and members of our great Party recognises the importance of this great admonition based on our African culture of ensuring peaceful coexistent among Brothers and acknowledging the fact that there’s a bigger target – liberating Nigeria from the shackles of greedy politicians and building a Nation that protects the interest of its citizens.
“The Party has decided to follow a peaceful approach to resolving the internal misunderstanding.

READ ALSO  El-Rufai boxed Southern Kaduna into boys' quarters for 8-yrs - Shehu Sani

“This effort within the Labour Party and its successes has elicited different reactions; and also, we have seen an attempt by the opposition to make a false spin for their own selfish interest, misinforming the general public with the aim of causing more crisis in our Party.
“For the records, this Directorate was setup to facilitate reconciliation and help mobilize and integrate Labour Party stakeholders toward electoral victory for our Presidential Candidate H.E Peter Obi come 2027.

“The Party Leadership recognised the need for unity and cohesion within the Party as a requirement for internal party stability and improving the winning chances of H.E Peter Obi in the coming 2027 elections.

READ ALSO  Kano Politics Can Destroy You, Buba Galadima Warns Tinubu

“We have reached out through various channels to different stakeholders and discussions are still ongoing on various fronts; and we are also making great successes in this endeavour.

“To misconstrue this effort as against our presidential candidate is unfortunate and we can’t help those with this mindset. But to set the records straight, HE Peter Obi remains our Presidential Candidate for 2027 as ratified and all the Party Leadership are behind him and committed to his message of a New Nigeria.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Scamming NGOs and the need for government intervention – By Hassan Gimba (1)
Next article
Femi Adesina: I Cried When Buhari Asked Me To Work For Him

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Kano Politics Can Destroy You, Buba Galadima Warns Tinubu

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports