Thursday, May 23, 2024
In Anambra, Police Win Again, As Man Abandons Full Bag of Guns Imported to Enforce Sit-at-home, Flees

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have recorded another feat, as they recovered a full bag of new guns reportedly imported into the state in preparation for the enforcement May 30 sit-at-home declared by a group in the State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu; the bag, containing seven brand new Jojef magnum pump action guns, was recovered when the police operatives intercepted a gang member of a notorious gun-running syndicate in Onitsha, following a tip-off from members of the public.

He added that the police operatives laid ambush at the identified location at the Creek Road, Onitsha, while the gunrunner/conveyer of the guns, on sighting the police, abandoned the bag and took to his heels.

“This breakthrough is following the practical intelligence and tact-led Policing strategy of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam to frustrate criminal plans, especially on the intel received over time about planned attacks by unlawful group/secessionists to enforce illegal sit-at-home on 30th May 2024,” he said.

Continuing, he said, the CP has directed a manhunt on the notorious gunrunner and the gang, while also and urging Ndi Anambra to sustain the provision of security information to the security agencies, as the police will continue to act upon those information, so as to to frustrate the criminal intentions of the nonstate actors in the state.

