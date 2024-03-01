‘Let’s Meet At The Polls In 2027’ – Tinubu Draws Battle Line With NLC

8.4 C
Hardship: Rethink Nigeria's Romance With Bretton Woods Institutions, Sack Unproductive Appointees - CNPP Tells Tinubu
Hardship: Rethink Nigeria's Romance With Bretton Woods Institutions, Sack Unproductive Appointees - CNPP Tells Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

President Bola Tinubu has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of playing politics with its recent nationwide strike action.

 

The NLC embarked on peaceful protests across the country on Tuesday over the economic hardship faced by most Nigerians.

 

But speaking at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train in Lagos on Thursday, Tinubu said Labour Union should understand that despite its acclaimed right and freedom, it cannot fight an administration which is just nine-month old.

 

Tinubu insisted that there was no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy and other reforms despite resistance by some persons.

Tinubu restated that the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate is only temporary, while pleading with Nigerians to persevere.

 

“There is very bright light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria will be out of economic problem, we just need to persevere and work hard,” Tinubu said.

 

He added: “Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that you are not the only with freedom and rights.

 

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, meet us in 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not only voice of Nigeria.”

