Hon. Nnabuife Begins with Church Thanksgiving, As YPP Sweeps Anambra Re-run Elections in Two Federal Constituencies

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of gratitude, joy and felicity, as Hon. Mrs. Chinwe Clara Nnabuife of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) began with a church thanksgiving outing service after flooring her opponents to retain her seat as the Member representing the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Saturday, February 3 had witnessed two re-run elections in two federal constituencies in Anambra State, which include the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency and the Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.

Hon. Nnabuife had earlier been declared winner of the Constituency in the 2023 general election. Howbeit, few months into her tenure, elections in some polling units in Nanka, the hometown of her PDP opponent, were cancelled and re-run election ordered thereat, as one of the re-run elections to be held across the federation.

Howeve, Hon. Mrs. Nnabuife, in the fiercely-contested election, floored former member representing the Constituency, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in whose community the re-run election held; and also silenced Chief Eric Eze of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who came distant third.

Final result announced at Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Headquarters at about 10.52pm on Saturday shows that YPP’s Nnabuife polled a total of 14,416 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Hon. Ezenwankwo of the PDP, who polled a total of 13,087 votes, lagging behind with 1329 votes.

In a similar development, Hon. Peter Uzokwe of the Young People’s Party (YPP) also defeated his APGA counterpart, Hon. Uchenna Eleodimuo, who was earlier declared the winner of the election.

According to the latest result which was announced at about 1.am on Sunday at the collation center in Nnewi North Local Government Headquarters, Hon. Uzokwe polled a total of 25,518 votes to defeat win Hon. Eleodimuo who got 25,412 votes.

As it stands now, there is uncommon joy in the camps of Hon. Nnabuife and Uzokwe, both of the YPP, as their teaming supporters fete and congratulate them over the positive outcomes of the elections.

More details later…