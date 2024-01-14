8.4 C
Why Imo Governor May Abandon Land Probe Of His Aides

Gov Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew
It has been revealed that the governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma may, after all, abandon the land probe which he started shortly after his re-election, owing to the pressure from different quarters.
A government house source who pleaded anonymity disclosed to our correspondent that ordinarily, Uzodimma would want to follow up the land probe involving his top Aides to a logical conclusion but considering those involved in the land racketeering scandal,he may quietly back out.
The source said the governor who ordered the arrest of some of his commissioners and personal Aides,including Noble Atulegwu,the then commissioner of Land is not finding it easy as he is being pressured to drop the Probe.
“Many people didn’t know that uptil when Atulegwu threatened to publicly expose key government officials who appeared untouchable,the governor was resolute to keep him behind bars.
Atulegwu had argued that if he must remain in detention, all those involved in the land racketeering should also be arrested,no matter how highly placed they are. Atulegwu in his alleged statement averred that those who  took huge chuck of the money realized from the illegal transaction of Land are working freely.
Recall that the governor Uzodimma had arrested Atulegwu, Love Inneh who served as commissioner for Housing and Urban development  over a large scale corruption associated with their offices.
The scam ranged from acquisition of public land to private,reselling of lands recovered from former governor of Imo state,Rochas Okorochas,his family members and friends.

