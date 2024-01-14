Insecurity : Vigilante Group Abandon Work In Imo Community Over Murder of Colleague

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Inhabitants of Orogwe Community in Owerri West LGA now live in the fear of the unknown as personnel of the Community vigilante group have abandon their beats in sympathy of the gruesome murder of one of them by name Mr Kingsley Nwanedo who was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Mr Nwanedo was murdered a week ago by yet to be identified gunmen who stormed the community between 9-10:30pm.

Speaking at the funeral service of the late vigilante member, Rev Fr Kizito of St George’s Catholic Church, Orogwe, admonished the congregation to be wary of their lifestyles and company they keep.

He insisted that heaven and hell existed adding that the journey to either starts in the world depending on one’s living pattern.

The burial ceremony was attend by officials of the Orogwe Community Development Union.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, had told our source that the incident took place last Tuesday between 9-9.30pm

He said the assassins, about four, armed to the teeth had arrived a market Square in the Community and stationed themselves angrily asking severally “wee those boys wen dey disturb us”.

Our narrator said initially people around never understood what they were saying until one of the vigilante personnel strolled by.

According to him, as soon as they cited the personnel, they went for him shouting ” drop that gun, drop that gun”. The gallant security personnel in an attempt to safe himself and his weapon took to his heels.

They went after him, shot him at the arm, he fell and they caught up with him, emptied some bullets into him and left with his rifle.

A similar incident had taken place in the community last month when gunmen operating in a car stormed the market square, shot a meat dealer and zoomed off

Since then reactions have trailed the incidents during which calls have been made to the Police authority to come to the rescue of the community.