Shocking Revelation as Rights group exposes how Osun Government installed a depose Adegboye as new Alawo with Nine forged Documents

…Calls for Special Investigation Panel

A human rights body in Nigeria, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) has exposed how Osun State Government installed a deposed monarch, Mr. Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq, as new Alawo with no fewer than Nine(9) documents being forged by Adegboye and in favour of himself in respect of selection process to fill the vacant Stool of Alawo in Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State , alleging Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of protecting Adegboye against investigation on the alleged forgery scandal ravaging the Stool.

The group also called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to give effect to the Appeal Court Judgement that had earlier dethroned Adegboye from the Chieftaincy Stool of Alawo as enshrined in the Section 287 sub-section (2) of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, noting that no law or civil litigation stopped the state government including State House of Assembly from investigating the mind-boggling criminal forgery scandal leveled against Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq.

It would be recalled that the Appeal Court, Akure Judicial Division had nullified the illegal selection/or election, appointment, approval and subsequent installation of Adegboye as new Alawo by Osun State Government, through its landmark Judgement dated 8th day of August, 2022 by stopping Adegboye from wearing any insignia or parading himself as new Alawo henceforth.

It alleged that the State Government under Governor Ademola Adeleke still encouraging Adegboye to be parading himself as new Alawo in flagrant disobedience to Appeal Court Judgement which lead to the recent Governor Adeleke’s elder sister, Mrs Modupe Adeleke Sanni and her husband, Mr Aderemi Sanni to be conferred illegal Honourary Chieftaincy Titles by deposed Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq on Saturday 9th of December,2023.

CHRSJ highlighted that the said fake and forged documents were ranging from the forged of selection documents, falsification of dates of birth, identity theft of school Certificates, perjury and host of other fake and forged documents presented by Adegboye in respect of Alawo of Awo Chieftaincy Stool , reiterating the call on Governor Adeleke to institute an investigation into this weighty allegations leveled against Adegboye by setting up the Special Administrative Panel of Inquiry (SAPI) to investigate the mind-boggling forgery scandal.

The ancient town of Awo in Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State, had been thrown into the Chieftaincy imbroglio since midnight of September 13th,2021, when the State Government imposed Adegboye amidst flagrant disobedience to Court pronouncements with fake and forged documents, adding that this lead to the people of the community to institute several legal Suits in the Court of competent jurisdiction.

The rights group further stressed that all the processes that led to the purported appointment and illegal installation of Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq as new Alawo on the 13th of September, 2021 by the Osun State Government, was faulty as due process was not followed, hence, Adegboye was a product of fraudulent process, flagrant disobedience to Court Orders and judgement, falsification of age, identity theft of educational certificates, perjury, fake and forged selection documents and therefore, should not be allowed to hold the office of Alawo of Awo, Osun State, Nigeria.

According to the signed Press Statement by the CHRSJ’s Assistant General Secretary (AGS), Pastor Michael Agassi and copies were made available to newsmen on Sunday, alleging Governor Adeleke of being accomplice of Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq in this forgery scandal by giving him government coffer without investigating the weighty criminal allegations.

Pastor Agassi maintained that Adegboye was being able to manipulate the process with these enormous forgery documents with the aid of Staff of Administration Department of Egbedore Local Government, Awo, particularly, one Aina Adelu with phone number (+2347063920646), because Adegboye was the Legislative Leader of the Council at the material time in year 2020.

He added that the Local Government Staff who claimed to be an observers at the fake Selection Meeting dated August 24st,2020, without having any video clip to show where the family members of Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, choose Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq as their candidate out of the two persons that obtained the Expression of Interest Forms to fill the vacant Stool of Alawo in the Ruling House.

He further explained that all these forged documents were contained in the particulars of credentials attached by Adegboye to his Expression of Interest Form Number: 000000114, to fill the vacant stool of Alawo with the different two fake and forged Selection Minutes with three different signatures and thumbprint impressions of the Head/Mogaji and Secretary of Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo.

It said that the two Covering Letters with the same Reference N0:ELG.396/T/28B, dated 24st August, 2020 and signed by one Mrs. Olabimtan F. Abiola+2348032249644, the Council Manager for Chairman Egbedore Local Government, Awo, having different thumbprint impression, signatures, typing characters and received stamps which one out of it,was submitted to Osun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the Selection Process.

Also having another Selection Minutes attached to the Covering Letter contained different thumbprint impression, signatures, received Stamp as Exhibit B03 which was submitted to Osun State High Court, Ede Judicial Division in HED/26/2020 to get favourable judgement dated 17th day of September, 2020.

Further that the Bond to Prosecute Appeal with Appeal N0:CA/AK/58/2021 on Suit N0: HOS/84/2020 with another different signature of the Secretary, Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo.

Explaining that the Affidavit of Statutory Declaration of Age dated 15th day of December,1999 deposed by one Rasheed Adegboye(+2348034350362), the Senior Brother of Adegboye Taiwo, made from the Federal High Court, Osogbo Judicial Division, claimed that Adegboye Taiwo was born on the 10th day of October,1980.

While Adegboye also having another date of birth embossed on the West Africa Examination Senior School Certificate (WAEC-SSCE) of June 2001 with Certificate Number: NGWASSCS2682561, claiming to be belonging to Adegboye Taiwo A. that he was also born on another date of 8th day of August,1979.

Stating further that the identity of the owner of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo’s Notification of Results of National Diploma (ND) with Reference N0: SO1/MKT/2003/0354, awarded on 31st August, 2005 and obtained on 10th August, 2006 respectively and Higher National Diploma (HND) with the Reference N0: SO1/MKT/2003/0354, awarded on 31st July, 2008 and obtained on 14th of November, 2008 respectively and as well obtained Certificate of National Service of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

awarded on 19th November, 2008 with NYSC/RD/OWO/08/350353, were not known to belong to Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq because the Two(2) Polytechnic Notification of Results and NYSC Certificate bearing the name another person called “Adegboye Taiwo Abudulie”

So, Adegboye Taiwo just knew that he was bearing Abdulrasaq not Abudulie according to his claims in the Notification of Results and NYSC Certificate, when he wanted to contest for the stool of Alawo of Awo in Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State in the year 2020 as contained in his Expression of Interest Form Number: 000000114.

He equally disclosed that Adegboye Taiwo Rasaq was wrongly and illegally appointed and subsequently installed by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola on September 13th, 2021 with obsolete, repealed, outdated and revoked 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration, instead of subsisting 1979 Alawo of Awo Chieftaincy Declaration in flagrant disobedience to Court Orders and Judgement to all the parties to restrain actions in respect to Suits HED/26/2020 and CA/AK/58/2021 on HOS/84/2020 respectively.

The rights body, therefore, advised Adegboye Taiwo to honourably removed the thought of vying for the Stool with these enormous documentary forgery evidences by respecting the Appeal Court Judgement that earlier dethroned him from the Alawo Chieftaincy Stool and accept everything in good faith.

Agassi, then submitted that the time of reckoning has come to ask about the evil actions perpetrated by Adegboye in respect of Alawo Chieftaincy Stool, adding that Adegboye forged aforementioned documents out of desperation, with the sole aim of outsmarting his only legitimate contender from the same Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, for the Stool of Alawo of Awo, in person of Comrade (Prince) Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, the Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ).

Signed:

Pastor Michael Agassi

Assistant General Secretary (AGS),

Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ).

For Enquiry from the two contenders of the Chieftaincy Stool, contact

(1). Comrade Prince Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman (+2348038591504 / +2348022697573).

(2). Adegboye Taiwo Abdulrasaq (+2348035163991 / +2348123241784).

and

(3). Bar. Kolapo Alimi (+2348060761591), Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

All the forged documents including falsification of age, identity theft of another person Certificates, fake and forged selection documents and perjury are attached to proof the matter beyond reasonable doubt.