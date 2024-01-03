Kaduna revenue boss, others donate cash to victims of military air strike 

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Jerry Adams, and a group under the auspices of Likeminds and Associates have donated an undisclosed cash to victims of the Tudun Biri Military Bomb blast in Tudun Biri.

President of the Likeminds and Associates, Saeed Musa Gambo while donating the cash on Tuesday at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and 44 Reference Hospital respectively, stated that the gesture was to complement the effort of the Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, in alleviating the plight of the victims who recently came under attack.

According to him, the donation was also aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the victims during this season of giving and love as part of their corporate social responsibility.

” I commend both the State and Federal Government efforts towards addressing the plight of the victims and pray for their quick recovery.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service who doubles as the Secretary General of the group, Mr Jerry Adams, noted that the group will continue to support less privileged in their little ways to complement the efforts of the Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the plight of the people, while calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support those in need as the government can not do it alone.

He condemned the recent attack in Plateau State, saying those who are perpetrating evil in the land must be brought to book.

He urged security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property.

Earlier the spokesman for the Tudun biri victims malam Idris Dahiru commended the Internal Revenue Chairman and the group for their support and cash donations to the patients.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the Revenue Chairman and the group to also donate to the victims.