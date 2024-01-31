Imolites To Uzodinma: Make Public Your Findings On Land Racketeering Against Govt Officials

A group known as Imolites For Good Governance IFGG, has called on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to exhibit transparency by making public findings of the Police and that of the committee he set up.

The group stated this in a press statement signed and issued by the director of media, Godwin Onyeka and made available to the press.

IFGG, said their concern stems from the fact that most of the victims of the land racketeering are yet to find justice, as those involved in the ignoble act are reportedly flaunting and mesmerizing them with the proceeds of their fraudulent and condemnable acts.

“Some of the victims who reached out to us are requesting that the Governor makes a declarative statement that would enable them repossess their lands while those whose lands have been sold should be paid adequate compensation”.

We thank the Governor for initiating the process but insist that the commendable move should be concluded by making the findings public for Imolites to know the outcome and what to expect. The perpetrators should also be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.It is our candid opinion that everyone involved should not hold public office”.