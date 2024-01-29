Accept God’s final decision, join us to transform Sokoto, Gov. Aliyu urges  PDP members 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State,to accept God’s decision and join hands with his administration to transform evenly Sokoto State.

He gave the charge while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC supporters who came out in their hundreds to receive him on his return to the state after the Apex Court’s verdict affirming his election as duly elected Governor of Sokoto State.

The Governor added that his victories at the Tribunal, the Appeal as well as the Apex Courts are clear testimony that the Almighty Allah has chosen him for the Governorship position in the State.

“As a believer, I’m optimistic that all the victories recorded were from none but the Almighty Allah, so i give glory to him.

” My case has proven to the world that Nigeria’s judiciary is behind the truth,from Tribunal, Appeal up to the Apex Courts, I was winning, we thank the Almighty Allah for that.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to guide us aright so that we can continue to execute meaningful projects that will transform the state,” he added.

Dr Aliyu also charged PDP supporters in the state to put aside politics and join hands with his administration for the overall development of Sokoto State.

“The game is over for now until 2027, so let us come together to make Sokoto better.

“Our achievements from inception to date speak volume of our commitment towards ensuring a new Sokoto that we’ll all be proud of.

” Our state had in the last eight years suffered under development resulting from maladministration by the PDP-led government leading to serious stagnation in almost all sectors of development.

“When we came on board, the State was lagging far behind in all sectors, but with prayers and political will,we were able to execute developmental projects within a short period of time,” he added.

Dr Aliyu reassured the people of the State of his administration’s commitment towards tackling armed banditry bedevilling the State.

The Governor commended the nation’s judiciary for being fair and just in dealing with election and non election matters, describing the Supreme Court verdict upholding his victory as a clear testimony to that.

He added that the judiciary as the last hope for the common man needs to sustain the doctrine of unbiasness and fairness in passing judgments for the good of all .

Governor Aliyu thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Vice president Kashim Shettima, APC leader in the State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Mai gari Dingyadi,Jarman Sokoto Alhaji Umarun Kwabo,State APC Chairman Isa Saddiq Achida,Former Sokoto State Deputy Governor Mukhtar Shagari,Members of the State Legislature,APC officials at State,Local Government and ward levels, party stalwarts, supporters, Ulamas and the entire people of the state for their unwavering support and fervent prayers to his administration.