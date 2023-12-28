Ozigbo, Ezeonu, Nwosu, Others Expected, As AMTY Holds Tomorrow in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The highly anticipated Anambra Man of the Year Award (AMTY) Awards, a pinnacle event in Igboland celebrating the outstanding achievements of ndi Anambra, is set to unfold in Awka on December 29, 2023.

This prestigious ceremony will honor a constellation of Anambra’s accomplished sons and daughters across various life endeavors. With an array of dignitaries and celebrities expected, the event promises to be of the highest grade.

Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Director of Media and Communications for AMTY Awards, emphasizes the recognition of excellence in academia, law, medicine, entrepreneurship, real estate, leadership, journalism, and more.

Established as an annual tradition, the awards aim to acknowledge the hard work and talent of those significantly contributing to the state’s growth. The Organizing Committee, led by Engr. Dr. Stephen Uchenna Ufoaroh, the immediate past Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU, UNIZIK Chapter), ensures a remarkable experience for nominees and attendees.

Dr. Odogwu details the program, featuring stunning performances, captivating presentations, and heartfelt speeches, providing a platform to honor Anambra’s finest. Confirmed guests include actress Jennifer Eliogu, Rector Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, Prof Emeka Ezeonu, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, Dr. Ned Okonkwo, Val Ozigbo, Nonso Okpala, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and other influential dignitaries.

The red carpet event at Stanel Dome, Awka, begins at 2 pm, offering attendees exquisite cuisine and an atmosphere befitting the celebration of excellence.

Beyond honoring achievements, the AMTY Awards provide a platform for networking and discussions on Anambra State’s development.

As the countdown to the AMTY Awards begins, excitement grows among fans and awardees. This star-studded occasion, with the inclusion of the former ASUU Chairman’s leadership, is expected to leave a lasting impact on attendees, serving as inspiration for aspiring achievers.

The event’s significance extends beyond recognizing individual accomplishments, fostering a sense of community pride and unity. It serves as a testament to the collective efforts shaping Anambra’s progress and prosperity.

Moreover, the AMTY Awards act as a catalyst for future success, inspiring the younger generation to strive for excellence and contribute to the state’s continued growth.

In the spirit of inclusivity, the awards cover a diverse range of fields, reflecting the multifaceted talents that contribute to Anambra’s vibrancy and dynamism.

The meticulous planning by the Organizing Committee ensures a seamless and memorable experience, capturing the essence of Anambra’s cultural richness and intellectual prowess.

Attendees can anticipate not only a night of recognition but also a celebration of Anambra’s resilience, innovation, and unwavering spirit.

As the curtains rise on the AMTY Awards, Anambra stands united in applauding its brightest stars, acknowledging their achievements and anticipating even greater milestones on the horizon.