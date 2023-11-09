Uphold Professionalism, Respect Your Spouse — Anambra CP Charges Newly-promoted Officers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye has charged officers of the Command to always respect and cherish their spouses as the pillar and ladder that help them to perform well and climb higher in their career as police officers.

CP Adeoye gave the charge on Thursday during the decoration of the newly-promoted officers of the Command, which held at the Command’s Headquarters, Amawbia.

The event featured the decoration of two officers promoted from Chief Superintendent of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police; nine officers promoted from Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police; as well as seven officers promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Addressing the officers, CP Adeoye, who congratulated the newly-promoted officers, described promotion and posting as two major things that make police career interesting and eventful. He further charged them to bring their expertise on board the more in the discharge of their duties in their new capacities.

He reminded them that their promotion and decoration were meritorious, in recognition of their outstanding performance, and also in line with the resolve of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to promote merit and ensure better welfare of officers.

The CP who emphasized the need to always respect human rights, further charged the officers to exhibit and promote professionalism at all times and to remain good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force wherever they find themselves.

More importantly, CP Adeoye charged the officers to always respect and cherish their spouses who have always been supporting pillars to them in their police career.

“Don’t forget your spouse who has always been there for you, helping you to secure your homes when you are out there answering the call for national duty.

“And always remember that in the Nigeria Police Force, whatever rank you wear, your spouse wears the next higher rank to it. So, never you forget your spouse; always respect, cherish and care for them at all times. And remember to be more considerate, compassionate and dedicated in the discharge of you duties,” he admonished.

Speaking on behalf of others, some of the newly-promoted officers, ACP Kalu Ifeanyichukwu and CSP Murtala Mudi thanked the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun, the Police Service Commission, and CP Adeoye, for the promotion, adding that the promotion will motivate them to continue being outstanding and professional in the discharge of their duties.

The CP was assisted in the decoration by some senior officers of the Command, as well as the spouses of the newly-promoted officers.