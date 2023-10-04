8.4 C
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
National
Tribune Reporter Collapses At NASS, Dies
Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that tragedy has struck the media community. This is as news reports indicate that a reporter for the Tribune Newspapers, Tijjani Yinusa collapsed at the National Assembly today [October 4, 2023] at about 2pm shortly following the collapsed of the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Babalarabe Lawal

Following his collapse, Tijjani was rushed to the SGF Clinic where he was later pronounced dead.

He is scheduled to be buried tomorrow in Kwara State according to Muslim rites.

