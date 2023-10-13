8.4 C
Rumored Sack As PDP Nat’l Scribe, Fake, Says Anyanwu

Imo People Are Hunted Like Animals In Their Own Land - Anyanwu
Imo People Are Hunted Like Animals In Their Own Land - Anyanwu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate for Imo State November 11th governorship election, who doubles as the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has debunked the report that he has been sacked from his position as the party’s scribe.

In a statement signed by his campaign spokesman, Ikenna Onuoha, Anyanwu popularly known as Samdaddy described the report as handiwork of mischief makers.

He urged the public to disregard the report, insisting that he remains committed to discharging his duties effectively the overall interest and wellbeing of the party.

Onuoha said, “Please, disregard a fake news on social media that our own ebullient and vibrant National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has been sacked.

“This concoction is not only false, misleading and ill-conceived, but a “rotten egg broken” by mischief makers to pollute the minds of our people.

“As the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Anyanwu has galvanized the party and created opportunities where aggrieved members who earlier left made a surprised U-turn into the party.”

“The fake news was only planted out of envy, malice and greed to mislead the gullible.

“Please, disregard this falsehood as our own son, Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the defactor National Secretary of the largest political party, the great PDP.”

