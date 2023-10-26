8.4 C
N/West
Remains of ex-HoS, Adamu Fika laid to rest in Kaduna

The remains of former Head of Service of the Federation, Malam Adamu Fika have been laid to rest in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna Shiekh Ahmad Gumi.

The PUNCH reports that Malam Adamu Fika died last mid-night at the age of 90.

The former SGF died mid-air on Tuesday night while been flown back home from the United Kingdom in chattered flight where he went for medical treatment. The aircraft landed in Kaduna.

The funeral prayers of the late Waziri of Fika were attended by representatives of President Tinubu and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; Yobe State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana Emirs of Fika, Bade and Fune, among other dignitaries.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

During his lifetime, the elder statesman held several prominent positions including: permanent secretary at various federal ministries such as internal affairs, commerce, and communications.

He was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and one time Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

