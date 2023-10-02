Our position on the said Negotiation between FG and Labor centers – NLC Zamfara Chapter

The Nigeria labour congress Zamfara state council noted with passion the effort made by our National leadership and greeted the converted effort made by their steadfast, however it should be noted that States were not carried along, how does this negotiation help state workers?.

It should be noted strongly that states are the organs which supports and as well are pillars which holds the centre.

We in States are at mercy of state Governors who holds power with impunity and disregards to constitutional provisions.Workers in States are affected beyond words as remuneration \wages are stipend not wages going by the dictate of the prevailing economic circumstances.While reading the mood of the current situation strike is not the best option it should be noted is the only weapon to save the workers and the nation.

We must understand the best time to act is now when all Nigerians are on the side of labour which is the only “lone voice left to uproot all evils and change the existing injustices of the nation.

The states should be the central figures which they should concentrate on, not hammering on the centre.

Time to do the needful is right now

Comrade Sani Haliru

Chairperson NLC Zamfara State Council