42 years after, 82 Darazo old boys meet again celebrates life

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Commissioner of Information and Communication in Bauchi, Usman Garba Dan-Turaki weekend took a swipe of human existence, saying whoever lost a classmate, loses one of the components of his life.

To this end, the commissioner said, he would create a dedicated website forum whereby his classmates of ’82’ Darazo Old Boys Association will engage in interpersonal communication among them with a view to move in unique till eternity.

Alh. Usman Garba Dan Turai was responding to a reception organized in his honour as the newly appointed state commissioner of information and communication by his Darazo Secondary School classmates, held Saturday in Bauchi

The commissioner expressed delight for the classmates reunification 42 years after leaving the secondary school, noting that some of them haven’t seen one another for all this long period, recalling that most of them rarely meet since they left Darazo.

“I was delightful for this honour by my classmates. I will create a website forum that we would interact. For God’s sake, whoever miss a classmate, he miss one of the components of his life”, Dan Turaki said.

He revealed, “I did not seek for the position of a commissioner. I was in Azare for a workshop for the job I have just left when I saw three Miss calls from some big personalities. The first contact I call back, I was told my attention is needed in Bauchi”.

“I was around 6: 00pm that I left Azara and arrived Bauchi around 9:00pm when I left Azare and arrived Bauchi around 9:00pm. The contact I followed told me to present my credentials which I did, and I swear by God that this was the whole gamut that made me a commissioner in the services of the state”.

Dan-Turaki explained that if Governor Bala Mohammed hasn’t assess him as to what he could be able to offer in the services of the state government, if the governor didn’t use any stick to assess him, if he hasn’t consider his contributions to his hitherto political mission, he wouldn’t appoint him commissioner of Bauchi state.

The commissioner told his classmates that he would be their ambassador for the ’82’ session in the services of the Bauchi state Government, assuring “I would not let you down. I would by God’s grace not be found in the discharge of my duties, and I will not betray the confidence repose in me by the Governor”.

He asked, “I want crave your indulgence to continue the prayers which you have for long been doing that culminate to the victory of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at the recent Election Petions Tribunal Judgment which revalidated his mandate from the people”.

The Chairman of the occasion, who also mooted the idea for the reception, Alh. Bala Bello Bara hailed the reunification of the Darazo classmates, and hoped the tempo would not only be maintain, but also improved upon.