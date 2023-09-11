Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Sen Nwebonyi For Lack Of Merit

…Awards Fine of 250,000 Against Petitioner

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja have dismissed the petition filed by one Honourable Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu, challenging the election of the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Romanus Uzor Ozioko, Legislative Media Aide to Senator Nwebonyi, in Abakaliki.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Ejiofor for lack of merit, and consequently, awarded a fine of 250,000 naira against the Petitioner.

The judgement read in parts:

“The evidence of the Petitioner’s witnesses were contradictory, hearsay, and lacking in probative value. There was really nothing for the Respondents to respond to in the petition as the Petitioner never really made any effort to prove the petition.

“Besides, the Petitioner had no locus standi to present the petition because he was not a candidate in the questioned election.”

Reacting, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi described the judgement as a triumph for the rule of law and democracy. He commended the judges for their jurisprudence and courage.

“The Judiciary has continued to superintend the country’s nascent democracy through arbitration of electoral disputes and other matters. I salute the courage of the learned Justices of the panel who stood their ground without minding whose ox is gored. I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God and the good people of Ebonyi North Senatorial district, who overwhelmingly gave me their votes. I will never let you down, my people.”(Nwebonyi added)

Nwebonyi further extended an olive branch to his opponent noting that it is now time to close rank and work towards the progress of their Constituency.