Sen Shekarau Condoles Sheik Argungu family, Muslim Ummah

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has described Late Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu as a pious Muslim who dedicate his life towards the propagation of Islam.

His concept of peaceful coexistence among various sects and non Muslims is commendable.

In a condolence message sent to the late Sheik Argungu family and the entire Muslim Ummah, Senator Shekarau prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Late Sheik Argungu an eternal rest.

He urged Muslims to imbibe the message of peace in which Late Argungu has spent most of his life preaching.