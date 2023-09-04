Police rescue 16 kidnapped victims

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has burst into suspected kidnappers’ enclaves, rescued 16 kidnapped victims , five injured and neutralised scores with several others injured in Burra Forest, Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Ahmed Mohammed stated this in a statement he distributed to reporters in Bauchi, today , He said “On 02/9/2023 at about 3 oclock un the evening, Police operatives in line with Operation Restore Peace (ORP) comprising Police, military and other quasi-security outfits, particularly local hunters on a routine patrol stormed into the kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated at Shande village area of Kurmi, a village at the outskirts of Burra. On sighting the team of combined operatives, the kidnappers started firing at the operatives. However, in response, the operatives repelled the kidnappers with superior firepower which lasted for about 2 hours. As a result, sixteen (16) kidnapped victims were rescued, out of which five (5) kidnapped victims sustained various degrees of injuries while the remaining eleven (11) were rescued unhurt.”

Wakil gave the names of the injured victims rescued that included

Alh. Shuaibu of Kurmi village Burra,

Alh. Bammi ‘of Kongoro village Burra ,

Mai Unguwa Shende village Burra ,

Dantsoho Mai Shayi of Kurmi village Burra, and Abubakar of Matigwai village Sumaila LGA Kano State

He said They were evacuated to Burra General Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Police Spokesman said” The remaining eleven (11) victims rescued unhurt are namely, Zahariya Ibrahim age 17yrs ‘f’ of Dana Village Burra , Walida Idi age 16yrs ‘f’ of Sabon Gida Mazai village Burra , Maryam Shehu age 25ytrs ‘f’ of Sabon Gida Mazai village Burra, Abubakar Adamu age 15yrs ‘m’ of Ruwan Dinya village Burra , Muntari Badamasi age 40yrs ‘m’ of Shaka Leme village Burra , Ibrahim Abdullahi age 15yrs ‘m’ of Ruwan Dinya village Burra , Sani Abdullahi age 10yrs ‘m’ of Ruwan Dinya village Burra , Ibrahim Rabi’u age 30yrs ‘m’ of Shaka Leme village Burra , Saleh Umaru age 35yrs ‘m’ of Matigwai village Sumaila LGA Kano State, Isah Alh. Tashi age 20yrs ‘m’ of Kere Village Burra and Tasi’u Abdullahi age 30yrs ‘m’ of Shaka Leme village Burra.

Wakil said the successful operation led to the neutralisation of so many kidnappers/bandits as a result of the exchange of heavy gunfire.

He said” efforts are being intensified to arrest and prosecute the fleeing suspects with possible bullet wounds unfailingly, while investigation is still ongoing.

Wakil said “The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Auwal Musa Muhammad urged the public to immediately report any suspicious person(s) and/or with a suspected bullet wound visiting any medical care centres to the nearest Police station. Or call Police emergency/toll numbers; 08151849417”.