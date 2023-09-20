Nwifuru Advocates Use Of Local Dialects In Public Schools

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Gov Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has advocated the use of local dialects in teaching children/wards in public and private Schools in South East Zone.

The Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu who spoke on behalf of the Governor, said apart from helping the teachers to properly drive home their teachings, the method would help save the local dialects from going into extinction.

The Governor who was addressing the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ebonyi State Chapter, led by Dr. Peter Mbam urged the group to ensure the Igbo Customs and Tradition were promoted through their daily programmes and activities.

The Governor while assuring the organization of his unrelenting support, appealed to them to continue to advise Ndigbo on the need to embrace peace at all times.