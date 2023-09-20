Nwifuru Advocates Use Of Local Dialects In Public Schools

S/East
Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu and Executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ebonyi State Chapter
Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu and Executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ebonyi State Chapter

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Gov Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has advocated the use of local dialects in teaching children/wards in public and private Schools in South East Zone.

The Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu who spoke on behalf of the Governor, said apart from helping the teachers to properly drive home their teachings, the method would help save the local dialects from going into extinction.

The Governor who was addressing the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ebonyi State Chapter, led by Dr. Peter Mbam urged the group to ensure the Igbo Customs and Tradition were promoted through their daily programmes and activities.

READ ALSO  Local Bombs, Others Recovered As Police Bust Another Kidnap Gang in Anambra, Rescue Another Victim

The Governor while assuring the organization of his unrelenting support, appealed to them to continue to advise Ndigbo on the need to embrace peace at all times.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Guber: You Fielded Weak Candidates against Uzodimma – IGA Boss blast political parties
Next article
Bauchi Speaker conguratulates Gov Mohammed on victory at Tribunal

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Local Bombs, Others Recovered As Police Bust Another Kidnap Gang in Anambra, Rescue Another Victim

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.