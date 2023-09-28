8.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Many Injured As Unknown Gunmen Set Imo Reps Member’s Home Ablaze

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Country Home of the Federal House of Representatives Member for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu has been burnt down by Unknown gunmen.

The hoodlums in their numbers, shooting guns, explosives and other dangerous weapons invaded the Lawmaker’s home in Isioma Kindred, Abara Village, Amanator Okporo Community in Orlu Local Government Area.


“We finished having dinner and were sitting at the balcony of one of the buildings in the compound on Tuesday, September 26 at 11.35pm, when the Unknown Gunmen gained entry through the fence rounded them us up at gun points and walked us into the houses one after the other.

READ ALSO  Imo killings : LP Guber Candidate, Achonu Fingers Politicians, Seeks Tinubu's Attention In Imo

“Having looted properties and valuables, they laid us on the floor and made videos of us threatening more severe attacks, they poured the petrol, which they brought in with two 20 liters kegs on the buildings and set the houses ablaze with explosives, bombs and dynamites.

On setting the houses ablaze everyone, including domestic staff had to escape from the compound before the hoodlums left with their loots through the front gate, allowing buildings to burn down completely in the compound.” Source revealed.

Confirming the news, Mr Peter Dibia the special adviser to the lawmaker on media and publicity said that the attack is uncalled for.

READ ALSO  Patience Jonathan, Former First Lady, Visits Gov Otti, Says Abia Clean, No Longer Smelling

Peter Said that an official statement will be issued soon.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Another Duplex Gutted by Fire in Anambra, Room Completely Burnt Down
Next article
Tension As Protesting Workers Lock Nigeria Minister, David Umahi Inside Office

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  UNIZIK Sacks Priest, 3 Lecturers 11 Others For Exam Fraud

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.