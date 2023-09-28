Many Injured As Unknown Gunmen Set Imo Reps Member’s Home Ablaze

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Country Home of the Federal House of Representatives Member for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu has been burnt down by Unknown gunmen.

The hoodlums in their numbers, shooting guns, explosives and other dangerous weapons invaded the Lawmaker’s home in Isioma Kindred, Abara Village, Amanator Okporo Community in Orlu Local Government Area.



“We finished having dinner and were sitting at the balcony of one of the buildings in the compound on Tuesday, September 26 at 11.35pm, when the Unknown Gunmen gained entry through the fence rounded them us up at gun points and walked us into the houses one after the other.

“Having looted properties and valuables, they laid us on the floor and made videos of us threatening more severe attacks, they poured the petrol, which they brought in with two 20 liters kegs on the buildings and set the houses ablaze with explosives, bombs and dynamites.

On setting the houses ablaze everyone, including domestic staff had to escape from the compound before the hoodlums left with their loots through the front gate, allowing buildings to burn down completely in the compound.” Source revealed.

Confirming the news, Mr Peter Dibia the special adviser to the lawmaker on media and publicity said that the attack is uncalled for.

Peter Said that an official statement will be issued soon.