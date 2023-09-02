KAROTA confiscates N50m fake drugs in Kano

8.4 C
N/West
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has confiscated fake drugs worth N50 million in Kano.

Malam Nabilusi Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer, KAROTA, said this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

“The vehicle with plate number MMR 153 XA conveying fake drugs was apprehended on Friday night around 9:00p.m at Murtala Muhammed Way.

“Some of personnel said they suspected the driver was carrying fake drugs.

“Immediately the driver saw the personnel, he ran away which prompted them to search the vehicle.

“The drugs alleged to be fake were analgesic (pain killers), cough syrup and malaria drugs,” Abubakar said.

He quoted the Managing Director, KAROTA, Malam Faisal Kabir as saying that the agency would not allow illegal drugs to be transported into the state.

READ ALSO

“Anyone found wanting will be seriously dealt with,” he said.

Kabir appealed to the general public to avoid buying drugs from hawkers and unregistered sources to avoid negative consequences.

