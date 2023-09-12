Kaduna gov appoints 19 new perm secs, retains seven others

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of 19 new permanent Secretaries while retaining seven existing ones in the state ministries.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday, gave the names of the new permanent Secretaries and their ministries to include; Mukhtar Abdullahi – Ministry of Sports Development, Dorcas Inti Benjamin Iliya – Ministry of Human Services & Social Development, Jummai C. Bako – Establishment, Office of the Head of Service, Jummai A. Danazumi(Esq). – Solicitor-General (SG), Ministry of Justice, Rabiu Yunusa – Ministry of Housing & Urban Development, Ibrahim Sanusi – Local Government Service Board, Mansur Salanke (Esq) – General Services (GS), Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Others, he said, are; Aishatu Abubakar Sadiq – Ministry of Health, Abdu Na Abdu Ashiru – Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure, Shehu Usman Salihu – Civil Service Commission, Habib A. Lawal – Ministry of Finance, Suwaiba Shehu Ibrahim – Teachers Service Board, Dr. Mahmud Lawal – Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Linda Asabat Yakubu – Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources, Ramatu MB Tukur – Kaduna Capital Territory (KCT), Mohammed Hayatuddeen – Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA), Augustine Godwin Alex – Kafanchan Municipal Authority (KMA) and Felicia Indoka Makama – Governor’s Office as well as Al-Amin Murtala Dabo – Governor’s Office.

Those retained, Shehu added, are; Nuhu Isiyaku Buzun – Cabinet and Political Affairs (CPA), Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Haliru Musa Soba – Ministry of Education, Dr. Yusuf Saleh – Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology, Abubakar Abba Umar – Ministry of Agriculture, Nasiru A. Banki – Public Service Office (PSO) Office of the Head of Service, Kabiru M. Mainasibi – Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs, Bashir Muhammad(mni) – Planning & Budget Commission.

The Governor Sanu, he said, urged the newly appointed and retained Permanent Secretaries to discharge their responsibilities with diligence,dedication, integrity and fairness.

He quoted the Governor to have expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to all the out-going Permanent Secretaries for their immeasurable contributions to the development of Kaduna state,and wished them success in their future endeavours.