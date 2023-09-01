In Anambra, Drama As Childless Woman Accuses Father of ‘Burying’ Her Womb (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A woman simply identified as Aṅurika has accused her father of being responsible for her childlessness.

The incident happened at Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which shows the visibly disenchanted woman lamenting and scattering things at her father’s compound, while pressing on him to release her and her womb wherever he tied them.

The lady, who lamented that she had been married for six years without any child, also revealed that she had visited many spiritual leaders and fortunetellers who kept telling her that her father was the person responsible for her barrenness.

According to her, the family members of her husband have not only hated her because of her barrenness, but have also begun to call her all manner of names and subject her to different kinds of humiliation.

The woman who accused her father of being evil and diabolical, also accused him of being responsible for his divorce with his wife (her mother), whom, she said, quit the marriage when she could no longer tolerate his wickedness and diabolism.

She also displayed different sizes of pots full of charms, which her father kept at different locations in the compound, as well as some parcels of charms he hung atop, and where he buried some charms in the compound.

“Papa you must tell me what I did to you that made you to tie my womb and render me childless. How could you be such wicked, Papa? How could you do this to your own biological daughter?

“You must release me and my womb today, Papa. You must destroy those charms you used to tie my womb. I’m not going anywhere unless you release me. Have I ever done anything wrong to you, Papa? I love you, and you know I love you. So, why would you hate me like this, to the extent of tying my womb, and rendering me childless?” she uncomfortably queried.

On his own part, the accused father, simply identified Mr. Udeze, denied knowing anything about charm, let alone tying her daughter’s womb.

“My daughter, I don’t know what you’re talking about. In fact, I don’t even know what is charm. So, I did not tie your womb,” he passively said.

Some neighbours who heard the noise and rushed to the compound for intervention were seen calming and pacifying between Aṅurika and her father, while she still raged in disappointments and discomfort.

She also turned down the efforts of the two male neighbours who came to soothe her, and accused them of being accomplices to her father and being the people who deceive and lure her father to the herbalist who prepares charms for him.

The neighbours, on their own parts, vouched that Aṅurika’s father was a well-respected man in the society and could not do such thing he was being accused of. They, however, told him to open up and say the truth, if he knew anything about his daughter’s predicament or has hands on it.

Watch the video below