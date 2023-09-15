Imo National Assembly Election Tribunal Throws Out Onyeagucha’s Petition Against Senator Onyewuchi

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Barrister Uche Onyeagucha, the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25, 2023, Senatorial Election, has had his suit against incumbent Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi thrown out.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, the Imo State Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa State, dismissed Onyeagucha’s petition filed before it against Onyewuchi, declared winner of the Owerri Senatorial District by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In its judgement, the Three- man Panel of Judges dismissed the petition as without merit, and affirmed the victory of Onyewuchi, the Candidate of the Labour Party.

Onyeagucha, a former member of the House of Representatives, was the Secretary to the Imo State Government under the Government of the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.