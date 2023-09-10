Imo Gov : Oil Host Communities Reject Opposition Parties, Galvanize Support For Uzodinma Reelection

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of Oil Host Communities, which comprises Oguta, Ohaji/ Egbema and Oru East Local Government Council Areas of Imo State have endorsed governor Hope Uzodinma’s second term reelection bid.



The group also inaugurated a campaign group identified as Imo Hope Restoration in support of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Imo governorship poll, which is slated to hold by November 11, this year.

Leader of the group, Dr. Henry Okafor, Former Managing Director, Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) who is currently the State Commissioner For Niger Delta Affairs, assured that Uzodinma’s re-election is their top priority.

Hear him, “Niger Delta youths and elders have

Agreed that Hope Uzodimma will go second term. We also assure the Governor that no vote will drop against him come November 11, imo Governorship election.

” The establishment of Imo State University of Agriculture have given opportunity to the youths of Niger Delta to go to school.

“No more restiveness in the Niger Delta area. We are grateful to his Excellency, the governor, for the construction of Arthur Nzeribe bridge

“Governor Uzodinma has facilitated two ministers to the Niger Delta area.

“13% oil derivation is no longer misappropriate.

Dredging of Oguta lake.

Grade A Naval Base in Oguta. Just few days ago, the governor visited our communities to Commission two standard hospitals located in Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Areas, in few days Time, he will be in Oru East Local Government to Commission another hospital.”

Dr. Okafor revealed this during inauguration of Imo Hope Restoration Group, held on Saturday, Sept 9, at Bongo Square, Owerri.

Jones Uzoka, who was identified as the Chairman Of Niger Delta Elders Council, aligned himself on behalf of the council, throwing support for the re-election of the governor.

Uzoka while addressing the group, pointed that Hope Uzodinma’s APC led administration have favoured the Oil Producing Communities, adding that his people have rejected opposition parties in the state and will massively vote for APC come November 11, Imo governorship poll.

They unanimously pass vote of implicit confidence on Uzodinma led shared prosperity administration, urging others to join.

Responding to the group, Barr. Enyinaya Onuegbu, the Chief Political Adviser to Governor of Imo State commended them on behalf of his principal for throwing Support for the governor’s re-election.

Hon. Onuegbu, enumerating the projects of the governor in the oil producing area, also revealed that Uzodinma’s administration have upgraded Imo polytechnic located in Umuagwo to University.

He pointed that Uzodinma has built hospitals and bridge in the area, adding that the governor will do better in his second term than his first term.

The event recorded presence of notable dignitaries in Imo oil Communities, including Hon. Kerian Uchegbu, who is the newly Appointed (NDDC) Commissioner representing Imo State.