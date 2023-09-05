Imo Gov Begins Illegal Parcelation of Old ITC Premises – PDP

By Special Correspondent

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has exposed the purported illegal parcelation of Old Imo Transport Company (ITC) premises located along MCC road Owerri.

The party revealed this in a press release signed by Ikenna Onuoha the Director, Media and Publicity Imo PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

The statement read in full;

“The Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Imo state condemns in its strongest term the illegal conversion and parcelation of Old Imo Transport Company (ITC) premises along MCC road Owerri by Hope Uzodinma and his agents.

“Most absurd is that Hope Uzodinma’s desperaion to retain power had led him to using government properties to lure, and compensate APC leaders, political associates, relatives and business partners at the detriment of Imo populace two months to the Governorship election.

“It can be recalled that the media were awash with the news of the illegal selling and parcelation of the old ITC premises, Nekede zoological garden and conversion of Imo State Presidential Lodge to personal use by Uzodinma and his cronies. In demonstration of sheer wickedness to Imo people, Uzodinma ordered that users of the old ITC premises be forced to relocate to a new site along Irete-Onitsha road, Owerri, ostensibly, to prevent information leakage.

“The Imo PDP Gubernatorial campaign council therefore regrets that in less than three years Uzodinma and APC came on board, Imo state has lost Nekede zoological garden, presidential lodge and ITC premises respectively, amongst others. Most painful is that these state properties were used to settle political friends, relatives, business partners, associates, girl friends, concubines and APC party leaders.

“This is at a time when other states of the federation are prudently utilizing and developing what is available for them, while Imo state government under Uzodinma is busy converting, selling and allocating properties belonging to the state to his cronies in questionable circumstance.”