Controversy In Anambra As Gateman Impregnates 3 Girls At Convent . Suicide Averted

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

There is controversy in Awka Anambra state capital following reports that a Gateman in an Anglican Convent impregnated three students.

On of the students attempted to commit suicide by trying to jump from an upstair but was stopped by the management of the Convent.

Already most parents have started considering the option of withdrawing their daughters from the Convent.

The Anglican Convent known as Queens Convent Awka Anambra state had engaged the services of a young man who is below thirty years from Akwa Ibom state and it was gathered that there have been reported cases of the Gateman having affairs with the students which the Gateman denied earlier.

It was gathered that the three students are in Senior Secondary School 2 and were being suspected to have been seen severally with the Gateman.

But it was also gathered that the students of the Convent had been complaining to the school authorities over the activities of the gateman, but they refused to do anything.

The young gateman, engaged by the school authorities, puts on ear rings, with tattoos which he used in deceiving the innocent young students.

It was equally gathered that the Principal of the Anglican Convent is the wife of the Anglican Archbishop on the Niger, Most Rev. Dr. Alexander Ibezim.

As at the time of filing this report, no decision had been taken by the school authorities regarding the future of the young girls and the randy gateman.

According to one of the teachers who spoke with reporters in confidence, ” some of us did not like the idea of bringing young men of about 28-30 years as security men in a female school.

“Even the students wanted old men who will treat them like their daughters, but it was a collective decision by the authorities, yet, their own daughters are not here.

“Now that the bubble has busted, who do we blame, how will the parents of those students take it?”he said.