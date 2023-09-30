Bandits kill villager, abduct 19 others in Kaduna attack

Some bandits have invaded the Angwanwaku community in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a villager while no fewer than 19 others including women were abducted.

The Secretary of the Chiefdom, Tanimu Makaddas stated that the incident happened around 12:00am on Saturday when the attackers invaded the community.

The Secretary gave the name of the victims(deceased) as Kukah Yari, adding that Abuki Dogo was injured during the attack.

Makadas identified those kidnapped to include, Yakubu Abba, Basiru Maiwada, Keziya Silas, Peace Silas, Lami Istifanus, Habila Musa, Bege Liazarus, Joshua Abuki, Juliana Habila, Stella Yohanna.

Others he said, are Genesis Ezikiel, Deborah Ezikiel, Salomi Dutse, Rifkatu Zaphaniah, Tamar Liazarus, Ejah Habila, Rejoice Ezikeil, Catharine Silas, and Gundu Rubu.

There was no official confirmation of the incident either from the police or the state government.

As of the time of filing this report, the state Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, had yet to respond to our correspondent’s inquiry on the incident. ENDS…