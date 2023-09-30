8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bandits kill villager, abduct 19 others in Kaduna attack

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Some bandits have invaded the Angwanwaku community in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a villager while no fewer than 19 others including women were abducted.

The Secretary of the Chiefdom, Tanimu Makaddas stated that the incident happened around 12:00am on Saturday when the attackers invaded the community.

The Secretary gave the name of the victims(deceased) as Kukah Yari, adding that Abuki Dogo was injured during the attack.

Makadas identified those kidnapped to include, Yakubu Abba, Basiru Maiwada, Keziya Silas, Peace Silas, Lami Istifanus, Habila Musa, Bege Liazarus, Joshua Abuki, Juliana Habila, Stella Yohanna.

Others he said, are Genesis Ezikiel, Deborah Ezikiel, Salomi Dutse, Rifkatu Zaphaniah, Tamar Liazarus, Ejah Habila, Rejoice Ezikeil, Catharine Silas, and Gundu Rubu.

READ ALSO  Objection my Lord, We're neither terrorists nor bandits, NNPP tells Kano Tribunal Judge

There was no official confirmation of the incident either from the police or the state government.

As of the time of filing this report, the state Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, had yet to respond to our correspondent’s inquiry on the incident. ENDS…

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Senator Akpabio Salutes Nigeria At 63
Next article
Transparency: Over 180 MDAs Shun FOI Requests – By Sanusi Muhammad

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Fear Grip Residents As Biafra Revolution Army Surface In Imo, Draw Battle Line With Security Agents

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.