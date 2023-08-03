Ogbanje Church Opens in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A new church, known as Ogbanje Church of All Nations has been reportedly opened in Anambra State.

The Church, which is new in the State, was said to be located in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State, where the members reportedly had their first recently.

This was corroborated by a video obtained by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, and which is currently trending on the social media, showing the purported members of the church as they rejoiced and danced to the tunes of songs complied in praise of Ogbanje spirit and goddesses of some popular rivers in the Nnewi area and its environs.

Earlier addressing the congregation at the yet-to-be-completed church building, the clergyman presiding over the church service advised the people to worship what they know, rather than what they don’t know.

The clergyman who spoke in Igbo language mocked the names Bethsaida, Jericho and some other biblical locations that have been used to compose songs, and queried the people on why they usually sing and dance to songs composed with such names and places while they do not actually know who, what, or where they are.

He, however, advised them to always sing songs composed with names of rivers that are known to them and the goddesses of those rivers, rather than singing and dancing to the names of what they don’t know.

Together with the congregation, he mentioned some names of rivers and some river goddesses in the area to include Ụbụ̀ River, Mmiri Ele, Ụrasị̀ River, Mmiri Edo, Ọfala River, Ọta, Ezu River, among others.

While proudly identifying himself as an Ọgbanje, the clergyman also claimed that he and other people who are also Ọgbanje usually shine, prosper and live fine from year to year because they worship the rivers and the goddesses of the rivers they know, rather than those unknown to them.

Supported with echoes of joy and commendation from the congregation, the clergyman who did not mention his name, thereafter, began singing a praise song in reverence to the Ọgbanje, while the church members cheerfully dance around in joy.

Watch the video below

Related